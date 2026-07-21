Global Road Deaths Fall 21% as UN Pushes for Faster Safety Action

Road traffic deaths have fallen by 21 per cent between 2011 and 2025, even as more than one billion additional motor vehicles were added to roads worldwide, according to new data from the World Health Organization (WHO). The findings highlight steady progress in road safety while showing that crashes still claim 1.16 million lives every year, making road injuries the leading cause of death among children and young people aged 5 to 29 years.

The report was released as United Nations member states adopted a new declaration committing countries to strengthen road safety efforts and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of cutting road deaths and serious injuries by 50 per cent by 2030, compared with 2021 levels.

New UN Declaration Calls for Stronger Road Safety Measures

The declaration sets out a broad roadmap for governments to improve road safety through national strategies backed by clear targets, funding and timelines. Countries have pledged to strengthen road safety agencies, improve data collection, enforce stronger traffic laws and ensure roads, vehicles and transport infrastructure meet higher safety standards.

A central part of the agreement is the "safe system" approach, which accepts that human error cannot be eliminated but seeks to prevent those mistakes from becoming fatal. The strategy focuses on safer road design, improved infrastructure, lower speed limits, safer vehicles and regulations that reduce the severity of crashes.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the decline in fatalities demonstrates that investment in safer transport systems delivers results. He added that every road death is preventable and urged countries to continue designing roads that place people and safety ahead of motor vehicles.

Motorcycles and New Transport Bring Fresh Challenges

Rapid changes in transport have reshaped global road safety over the past decade. The expansion of ride-hailing and delivery services has contributed to the number of motorcycles worldwide more than tripling between 2011 and 2025.

Motorcyclists now account for nearly one-third of all road traffic deaths globally. WHO says wearing a certified motorcycle helmet can reduce the risk of death in a crash by more than six times, making helmet use one of the most effective safety measures available.

Emerging forms of transport such as e-scooters, e-bikes and autonomous vehicles are also changing the way cities manage mobility. WHO is working with experts to strengthen safety standards and develop regulations that keep pace with these technologies.

Vulnerable Road Users Remain Most at Risk

WHO estimates that more than half of all road deaths involve people who are walking, cycling or riding motorcycles, rather than travelling inside cars.

Dr Etienne Krug, Director of WHO's Department of Health Determinants, Promotion and Prevention, said road systems that prioritise cars often leave vulnerable road users exposed to unnecessary danger. He stressed that proven measures such as stronger enforcement, lower speeds, safer infrastructure and action against impaired driving remain essential for reducing fatalities.

Progress Varies Across Regions

While many countries have made significant gains, improvements have not been evenly distributed. Ten countries managed to halve road deaths during the decade leading to 2021, and more than half of all countries reported declining fatalities.

The WHO European Region recorded the largest improvement with a 36 per cent reduction in road deaths, followed by a 15 per cent decline in the Western Pacific Region. The South-East Asian Region reported a modest 2 per cent decrease, while fatality rates remained unchanged across the Americas. The WHO African Region experienced a 17 per cent increase, highlighting the need for stronger investment in road safety.

WHO says safer roads support wider public health goals by encouraging more people to walk, cycle and use public transport, helping reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and create healthier, more liveable communities.