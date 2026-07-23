Massive Egg Recall Due to Salmonella Concerns Hits Midwest

The FDA announced a recall of nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs from Midwest Poultry Services due to potential Salmonella contamination. These eggs were distributed in Texas, Louisiana, and several other states. While no illnesses have been reported, production in Texas has been halted as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 19:02 IST
Massive Egg Recall Due to Salmonella Concerns Hits Midwest
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) disclosed on Wednesday that nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs are being recalled by Midwest Poultry Services due to potential Salmonella Enteritidis contamination. The affected white shell and brown cage-free shell eggs were produced in Texas.

Availability extended to Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana and Brookshire Grocery stores across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Attempts to contact Midwest Poultry Services and Kroger for comments outside of official hours were unsuccessful. Brookshire Grocery also could not be reached for a statement.

Although no illnesses tied to the eggs have been reported yet, the FDA stated that distribution of eggs from Midwest Poultry's Texas farms has been stopped as a safety measure. Salmonella enteritidis is known to cause multiple symptoms including cramps, diarrhea, and fever within hours of ingesting contaminated products.

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