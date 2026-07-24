Zambian Elections: A Turning Point for Economic Growth and Development

Zambia prepares for pivotal presidential and parliamentary elections with President Hakainde Hichilema anticipated to win. Investors are keen to see if his potential second term will translate into sustained economic growth, focusing on a new IMF program, copper sector expansion, power supply improvements, and addressing fiscal pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 15:15 IST
Zambian Elections: A Turning Point for Economic Growth and Development
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  • Country:
  • Zambia

Zambians head to the polls on August 13 with a significant election that could shape the country’s economic future. President Hakainde Hichilema is widely expected to defeat the opposition, led by Brian Mundubile, amid fragmented political landscapes.

For investors, the crucial question is whether Hichilema’s second term will transition Zambia's post-default economy into a robust, growth-oriented phase. A new program with the International Monetary Fund is pivotal, representing policy continuity post-debt restructuring, with emphasis on swift negotiations and a shift from crisis management to growth enhancement.

The copper sector stands central to this growth ambition. The sector remains a major economic anchor, responsible for 70% of export earnings. Investors are monitoring the progression of foreign investments into tangible production increases, alongside careful scrutiny of domestic procurement mandates and their impact on mining operations. Power supply improvements are critical for supporting planned expansion in this key sector.

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