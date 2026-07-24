Rising Tensions: Media's Struggle in Modi's India

The tension between Indian media and the public has escalated as reporters face hostility during protests against Prime Minister Modi's government. Accusations of biased reporting and government alignment fuel public anger, reflecting broader concerns over media freedom in India's evolving political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 15:13 IST
Rising Tensions: Media's Struggle in Modi's India
protests
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling development for India's media landscape, a wave of protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has exposed deepening animosity toward journalism perceived as pro-government. The recent assault on Times Now reporter Dev Kotak exemplifies the growing frustration among protesters who accuse mainstream media of biased reporting.

Kotak's ordeal was captured on mobile phones as he was physically attacked while covering a youth protest. Chants of 'godi media,' a derogatory term for media seen as government-aligned, resonated among the crowd, highlighting a significant trust deficit in the Indian media landscape.

Veteran journalist Ravish Kumar and other media critics emphasize the need for unbiased reporting, warning of the serious consequences of flawed journalism. As India's press freedom ranking declines, voices from within the industry call for a reevaluation of media's role in a democracy, amid rising hostility and shifting viewer preferences toward independent platforms.

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