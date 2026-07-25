Measles Surge in the U.S.: Vaccine Mistrust and Rising Infections

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 2,318 measles infections in the United States this year, marking the highest annual total in 35 years. This resurgence, reported midway through 2026, highlights a growing public health concern as vaccination rates continue to drop, exacerbated by vaccine skepticism.

Medical experts point to a decline in immunizations as a significant factor behind the rise in cases. With only 92.5% of children in kindergartens vaccinated, the U.S. falls short of the 95% needed for effective herd immunity, exposing more individuals to this highly contagious disease.

The ongoing crisis has drawn attention to U.S. health policies under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has publicly criticized vaccines. Critics argue that government actions have contributed to mistrust, negatively impacting public perceptions of disease-preventing immunizations.