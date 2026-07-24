Health News Update: Key Developments and Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs by Midwest Poultry Services over potential salmonella contamination. The impacted eggs were distributed across various U.S. states, including Texas and Louisiana.

West Pharmaceutical Services has adjusted its annual forecasts upwards, driven by strong demand for injectable drug components. Meanwhile, Dr Reddy's faced challenges with supply chain issues impacting its margins, leading to a dip in shares.

AI continues to transform drug discovery in China as Insilico Medicine slashes development timelines to around a year, highlighting the potential for cutting-edge technology to challenge traditional Western pharmaceutical firms. The U.S. FDA is active with investigations, notably a new cyclosporiasis outbreak.