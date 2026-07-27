A Turbulent Week in Health: From Legal Battles to Breakthrough Treatments
This week in health, significant legal and regulatory updates unfolded. Abbott Laboratories won a shareholder lawsuit regarding its 2022 infant formula recall. Measles cases hit a 35-year high in the US, while the FDA received new data from Amgen to fight against withdrawing Tavneos. Additionally, the FDA approved notable treatments for eye disease and pain relief.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal decision, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories concerning its 2022 infant formula recall. Shareholders had alleged fraud and misrepresentation, but the court ruled insufficient evidence was presented to prove deception.
The United States is experiencing its highest measles infection rate in 35 years, with the CDC confirming 2,318 cases amid declining vaccination rates. This alarming increase resembles a major outbreak from the late 1980s and early 1990s.
The FDA faced key developments, approving a combination Tylenol pill for pain and approving a new drug for age-related macular degeneration. Meanwhile, Amgen is challenging the FDA's proposal to withdraw its drug Tavneos, providing new evidence to support its case.
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