Health News Highlights: Legal, Infection, and Drug Developments

In the latest rundown of health news, Abbott Laboratories successfully evaded a shareholder lawsuit concerning its 2022 infant formula recall. A U.S. federal judge found no intent to deceive shareholders as claims failed to substantiate alleged misleading practices over the Similac recall at its Sturgis, Michigan plant.

In parallel, the United States is witnessing its highest measles cases in 35 years, with over 2,318 confirmed infections this year, urging concerns over declining vaccination rates. The numbers surpass previous records set decades ago as health authorities push for increased immunization efforts.

Meanwhile, Ebola's footprint in Congo expands as a data review reveals nearly 3,000 confirmed cases. Health officials underscore the gravity of the situation, with over 1,269 deaths recorded as Africa deals with one of its most challenging public health crises.