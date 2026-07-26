US Domestic News Update: High-Stakes, Controversies, and Health Concerns

The US faces skepticism over a Trump data center pledge, a 35-year measles high, a major New York fire, new tariffs, and LeBron James' team switch. Issues include a Senate nomination shift, Trump tariffs rejected, and social media law blocked. Health and trade concerns lead the news highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 18:30 IST
US Domestic News Update: High-Stakes, Controversies, and Health Concerns
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  • United States

In national news, President Donald Trump's pledge regarding data center energy infrastructure faced skepticism from consumer advocacy groups. The non-binding agreement with power producers aims to balance AI-related power demands and rising consumer electricity costs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a worrying report about measles in the U.S. this year, with cases hitting their highest in 35 years due to declining vaccination rates. This alarming rise places a spotlight on the public health challenges the nation continues to grapple with.

Meanwhile, other headlines include a serious fire in Queens, New York, injuring 21 individuals, and NBA star LeBron James' decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers in pursuit of a championship title. Political, social, and legal issues further complicate an eventful week for domestic affairs.

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