Congo's Ebola outbreak started at least in January, report shows
A report in the journal Science suggests the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak began in January or earlier in the eastern Ituri province.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo's fast-spreading Ebola outbreak started in January, or even earlier, in the eastern Ituri province, a report published in the journal Science showed.
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