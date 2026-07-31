Congo's Ebola outbreak started at least in January, report shows

A report in the journal Science suggests the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak began in January or earlier in the eastern Ituri province.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 21:35 IST
Congo's Ebola outbreak started at least in January, report shows
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo's fast-spreading Ebola outbreak ​started in January, or even earlier, ​in the eastern Ituri ‌province, a ​report published in the journal Science showed.

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