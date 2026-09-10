Study Questions Paracetamol's Impact on Female Reproductive Development

A Danish study suggests a potential link between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and changes in female infants' reproductive and hormonal development. However, the research does not establish causality, and experts continue to recommend paracetamol as safe during pregnancy for treating pain and fever under medical guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:18 IST
Study Questions Paracetamol's Impact on Female Reproductive Development
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A Danish study raises questions about the effects of paracetamol use during pregnancy on the reproductive development of female infants. Researchers observed changes in ovarian volume and hormone levels among infants exposed to the drug in utero. However, the study stops short of establishing a causal link.

Despite the findings, medical experts do not urge alarm and continue to support the use of paracetamol, or its US counterpart acetaminophen, as the safest option for pain relief during pregnancy. They advise consulting healthcare professionals before use.

The research, involving 3-month-old girls, noted variations in ovarian and uterine sizes and hormone levels, aligning with previous animal studies. More long-term studies are recommended to ascertain the effects, urging caution but not altering existing guidelines.

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