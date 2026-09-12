Congo's Deadliest Ebola Outbreak Yet: A Growing Crisis

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with its deadliest Ebola outbreak, with over 7,000 confirmed cases as of recent government data. The virus has spread to a new province, exacerbating concerns of a wider epidemic.

This current outbreak, traced to the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, is now the largest in the country's history. Surpassing the 2018-2020 epidemic, it trails only the infamous 2014-2016 West African crisis, which saw over 28,600 infections and over 11,000 deaths.

Government reports reveal a death toll of 3,398, with confirmed cases stretching across seven provinces. A recent case in South Ubangi province highlights the virus's growing reach, despite ongoing shortages of trained staff and resources impacting response efforts.