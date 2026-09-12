Congo's Deadliest Ebola Outbreak Yet: A Growing Crisis

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 7,000 confirmed cases, becoming the nation's largest and deadliest. The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo species, poses significant challenges with a rising death toll and a shortage of resources needed for effective response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 02:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 02:40 IST
Congo's Deadliest Ebola Outbreak Yet: A Growing Crisis
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The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with its deadliest Ebola outbreak, with over 7,000 confirmed cases as of recent government data. The virus has spread to a new province, exacerbating concerns of a wider epidemic.

This current outbreak, traced to the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, is now the largest in the country's history. Surpassing the 2018-2020 epidemic, it trails only the infamous 2014-2016 West African crisis, which saw over 28,600 infections and over 11,000 deaths.

Government reports reveal a death toll of 3,398, with confirmed cases stretching across seven provinces. A recent case in South Ubangi province highlights the virus's growing reach, despite ongoing shortages of trained staff and resources impacting response efforts.

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