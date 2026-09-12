Comeback Kings: Ingebrigtsen and Duplantis Shine at Ultimate Championship

Coming back stronger than ever, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen powered through to victory in the men's 5,000 meters at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Fresh from Achilles surgery, Ingebrigtsen clocked a season's best 12:59.24, showcasing his signature late kick to claim a $150,000 prize.

On the same day, Mondo Duplantis, a pole vault maestro, narrowly missed setting a new world record yet walked away with another title added to his impressive resume. The event, held at Budapest's Gyula Zsivotzky National Athletics Centre, was a spectacle of athletic prowess and captivating performance.

The opening night was wrapped in a dazzling show of lights and music, captivating a sold-out crowd of over 20,000 fans. The Ultimate Championship aims to attract more fans with its high-stakes field and dynamic competition format, positioning itself apart from traditional athletic meets.