Derailed Train in Normandy Leaves 44 Injured

A train derailment between Rouen and Caen in Normandy, France, injured 44 people on Friday evening. One person is critically injured. The incident, caused by the train hitting an unknown object, is under investigation by authorities. Emergency services are on site, and replacement transport services are being arranged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 02:54 IST
Derailed Train in Normandy Leaves 44 Injured
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A train derailment in Normandy, northern France, has left 44 individuals injured, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred between Rouen and Caen at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time on Friday.

One passenger remains in critical condition, having been airlifted to a hospital, according to local prefect Jean-Benoit Albertini. The derailment occurred when the train collided with an unidentified object, prompting an investigation by French police and the national railway operator, SNCF.

The passenger train, which was carrying 180 people, derailed near the town of Cleon. French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot reported via a social media post that 140 firefighters were at the scene assisting with emergency response efforts. Train services were suspended between Rouen, Caen, and Le Havre, with replacement buses being arranged.

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