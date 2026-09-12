Tensions Escalate: Houthis Target Strategic Perim Island

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have made significant advances, capturing the strategic island of Perim in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This development heightens tensions as the area is a crucial global shipping route in an ongoing Middle East conflict.

In a related incident, a drone attack originating from Iraq shut down Saudi Arabia's significant East-West oil pipeline, exacerbating strain on oil supplies and geopolitics in the Gulf region. Saudi officials highlighted the pipeline as a critical route for oil, especially with the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed.

Saudi Arabia has requested military support from the U.S. as the Houthis continue their offensive. Despite no direct military involvement, the U.S. has offered intelligence and targeting assistance. The situation remains volatile as both regional powers and global oil markets closely monitor developments.