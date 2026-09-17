Fiji's HIV Crisis: A Call to Action

Fiji has declared HIV a national crisis after new diagnoses increased by 27% last year. The epidemic, previously concentrated among drug users, is now spreading more widely. In 2025, 2,016 individuals were diagnosed, with one in 60 adults estimated to be living with HIV, according to a government statement.

Authorities reported that 59 babies were born with HIV last year, with 18 dying before their first birthday. Expanding testing has helped detect infections earlier, aiding in early treatment. The government plans to increase access to free, voluntary testing, prevention medicines, and harm-reduction services for drug users.

With the world's steepest rise in new infections, Fiji's situation is critical, as noted by UNAIDS. Over half of new cases involve sexual transmission, and 42% are linked to drug use. The government will expand needle programs and antiretroviral access, while reinforcing anti-discrimination measures and nationwide support services.