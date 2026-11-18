Three in five women aged 30–49 worldwide have never been screened for cervical cancer, revealing a substantial gap in access to prevention. Screening can identify precancerous changes so women can receive treatment before those changes develop into cancer. WHO is urging countries to reach women who have missed these services and ensure positive screening results lead to timely follow-up and treatment.

The findings come from "2022 WHO estimates for overall and human papillomavirus test-based cervical cancer screening coverage worldwide: a review and synthetic analysis," published in The Lancet Global Health. The study estimates screening coverage in 2022, providing a reference point for understanding inequalities and measuring subsequent progress. Its findings show particularly unequal access to human papillomavirus testing, an important component of high-performance cervical screening.

Only 2 per cent of women in low- and middle-income countries had received HPV-based screening during the preceding five years, compared with 32 per cent in high-income countries. Marking World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, WHO's Søren Brostrøm stressed that women who missed HPV vaccination must not miss screening as well. His message connects wider access with dependable care, recognising that finding a possible problem must lead to appropriate action.

Countries are bringing screening closer to women

Brazil has made HPV DNA testing available through its public health system in 26 of its 27 federal units, expanding access to high-performance screening. Cabo Verde is preparing organised HPV-based screening on Boa Vista Island, with WHO technical support in collaboration with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation. El Salvador is working to expand affordable HPV-based screening through regional agreements supported by the Pan American Health Organization and Unitaid.

New Zealand has announced its Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan 2026–2040 and will make screening free for all eligible women from March 2027. Sierra Leone is strengthening screening, diagnosis and treatment with HPV tests and new equipment for diagnosing and treating precancerous lesions, supported by WHO. These country-led measures show how commitments are taking shape through changes to public services, affordability and clinical capacity.

New guidance supports appropriate testing and follow-up

WHO's 2026 guidance on HPV DNA genotyping helps countries identify women at greater risk of cervical precancer and determine appropriate follow-up and treatment. Its full title is WHO guideline for screening and treatment of cervical pre-cancer lesions for cervical cancer prevention: use of human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA genotyping. The guidance supports programmes in connecting screening findings with decisions about further assessment and care.

A companion resource, Evidence-informed guidance for the implementation of HPV-based cervical cancer screening programmes, addresses the practical work of introducing and expanding services. Countries can use it to develop approaches suited to their resources, national circumstances and population needs. Together, these resources support screening programmes that connect access to testing with the capacity to manage results and provide treatment.

Health workers need skills to deliver the full pathway

Countries are using a comprehensive WHO Academy learning programme covering cervical screening, diagnosis and management of precancer to strengthen workforce capacity. In Liberia, its materials supported training for health workers from 12 facilities across Nimba and Grand Bassa counties in July 2026. Zambia plans to pilot the programme in December 2026 with WHO support, extending efforts to prepare health workers to deliver these services.

Community action connects global targets with local needs

Under the theme "Together We Can Eliminate Cervical Cancer," governments, health workers, survivors, civil society and partners are marking the day through national commitments and community action. Benin's activities include a national commemoration and HPV vaccination campaign supported by First Lady Nathalie Villette-Wadagni, Gavi, UNICEF and other partners. Guyana and the Global Center for Health Diplomacy and Inclusion have convened an ambassadorial dialogue in Geneva to support wider engagement.

Morocco is launching a national roadmap towards the 2030 targets, Senegal is running a prevention and screening caravan, and Malaysia is supporting community advocacy and screening initiatives. WHO's global targets call for 90 per cent of girls to receive HPV vaccination by age 15 and 70 per cent of women to receive high-performance screening by ages 35 and 45. The third target calls for appropriate treatment for 90 per cent of women with cervical precancer or invasive cancer, making follow-up and care essential measures of progress.