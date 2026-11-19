The World Health Organization (WHO) has published the second edition of its Global Code of Practice on the International Recruitment of Health Personnel, updating its framework for how countries recruit health workers internationally. The publication brings together the original Code adopted by the World Health Assembly in 2010 and the amendments adopted in May 2026. It gives Member States and partners a consolidated framework for managing health worker mobility in ways that support stronger, more sustainable health systems.

International recruitment plays an increasingly important role in helping countries meet their health workforce needs, making cooperation between countries essential to how that recruitment is managed. The opportunities created by migration can benefit health workers and the countries that employ them, but the benefits and costs are not always shared fairly. The updated Code places greater emphasis on shared responsibility, encouraging recruitment arrangements that respond to the needs of workers, their countries of origin and their destination countries.

A central change is a stronger focus on co-investment, through which countries of origin and destination countries jointly support health workforce and health system priorities identified by countries of origin. Development partners can contribute where appropriate, helping support priorities such as education, employment, staff retention and broader improvements to health services. The principle of proportional benefits calls for the gains from international recruitment to be shared more fairly among migrant health workers and the countries involved.

Shared investment shaped by countries' needs

Co-investment connects international recruitment with partnerships that support the health systems from which workers are recruited, including those experiencing workforce shortages. Dr Tomas Zapata, Director of the WHO Academy, explained that this approach does not place a price on individual health workers or restrict their right to migrate. He described it as a way to expand workers' professional and economic opportunities through mutually beneficial partnerships that strengthen health systems.

The priorities identified by countries of origin are central to these arrangements, giving investment a clear connection to their health workforce needs. Support can cover the education of health professionals, employment opportunities, measures that help retain staff and improvements across the wider health system. This approach encourages countries to consider how recruitment partnerships can meet immediate staffing needs and contribute to a more sustainable supply of health workers.

Clearer guidance for emergencies and care work

The second edition includes the first amendments made to the Code in the 16 years since its adoption, providing greater clarity on how it applies in specific circumstances. Those changes address its application during emergencies and to health workers who are employed as care workers in destination countries. A substantially stronger emphasis on co-investment accompanies these clarifications, making shared responsibility a more prominent part of the updated framework.

The amendments followed the Code's third review, conducted by a Member State-led Expert Advisory Group that examined its relevance and implementation. The group reaffirmed the Code's growing importance as international health worker mobility increases and identified areas where implementation needed to become stronger. Its review informed updates that respond to the changing circumstances surrounding recruitment and the need for more effective cooperation between countries.

Practical support to put the Code into use

WHO will continue to support Member States that request help implementing the updated Code, including technical assistance on bilateral agreements, co-investment approaches and policy dialogue. Dr Zapata described the Code as a distinctive international instrument dedicated specifically to health workforce migration, with a renewed focus on shared responsibility and proportional benefits. The second edition provides a framework for making international health worker mobility contribute to stronger health systems and shared prosperity, with benefits reaching workers and the countries connected through their recruitment.