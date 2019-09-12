Health News Roundup: Trump administration announces plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes; Purdue Pharma reaches tentative opioid settlement: sources

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Trump administration announces plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes

The Trump administration announced plans on Wednesday to remove all flavored e-cigarettes from store shelves in a crackdown on vaping after a handful of deaths and potentially hundreds of lung illnesses were tied to the practice. President Donald Trump and top U.S. officials expressed concern about data showing that flavored vaping products had drawn millions of children into nicotine addiction.

'It is time to stop vaping': Kansas reports sixth U.S. death linked to mystery illness

A Kansas resident was the sixth person to die in the United States of a mysterious respiratory illness related to vaping, state officials said on Tuesday, as public health officials scrambled to understand a nationwide health problem. "It is time to stop vaping," Kansas State Health Officer Dr. Lee Norman Norman said in a statement. "If you or a loved one is vaping, please stop."

Sleeping on back may not lead to worse pregnancy outcomes

Although doctors often tell pregnant women it's safest to sleep on their left side, a new study suggests sleeping in other positions may not be a problem. Researchers examined data on outcomes for 8,709 pregnant women who completed at least one sleep questionnaire before they reached 30 weeks' gestation. Overall, 1,903 women, or 22%, experienced serious complications like dangerously high blood pressure, stillbirth or a newborn small for its gestational age.

From removing doors to checking sleeves, U.S. schools seek to snuff out vaping

Students caught vaping in school can expect a lot more than a warning or detention in one North Texas district starting this fall. They will be forced to attend a special, isolated disciplinary school for a month. "Hopefully it's more of a deterrent," said Michael Stevens, superintendent of Channing Independent School District, about 50 miles northwest of Amarillo, referring to the new policy. "It's a severe health problem."

U.S. tells cannabis companies not to advertise disease treatments without science

The top U.S. consumer and trade regulator said on Tuesday it had warned three companies selling products infused with cannabidiol that it was illegal to advertise that such products could fight disease without providing credible scientific evidence. In recent years, the chemical derived from the cannabis plant, commonly called CBD, has been touted as alleviating countless physical ailments.

Purdue Pharma reaches tentative opioid settlement: sources

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP reached a tentative agreement with some plaintiffs to resolve widespread litigation over its alleged role in fueling the U.S. opioid crisis and plans to tussle with states opposing its settlement offer in bankruptcy proceedings starting as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said. On Wednesday, lead lawyers representing more than 2,000 cities, counties and other plaintiffs suing Purdue, along with 23 states and three U.S. territories, were on board with an offer from the company and its controlling Sackler family to settle lawsuits in a deal valued at up to $12 billion, the people said.

Canadian court rules parts of assisted-suicide law violate patient rights

Two severely ill and handicapped Canadians can ask for immediate help in ending their lives, a court in the province of Quebec ruled on Wednesday, in a judgment that deemed parts of the country's existing laws governing physician-assisted suicide as unconstitutional. Quebec Superior Court Judge Christine Baudouin sided with Jean Truchon, 51, and Nicole Gladu, 73, who are both in severe pain and have incurable medical conditions. The two argued that laws governing eligibility for assisted suicide were too restrictive by limiting access to those facing "foreseeable death."

Where the top Democratic U.S. presidential candidates stand on 'Medicare for All'

All of the Democratic presidential candidates debating on Thursday say universal healthcare is a top priority. They disagree, however, on the best path to achieve it. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has championed the ambitious goal known as "Medicare for All," which would replace the current patchwork healthcare structure with a single-payer system. The plan would provide government coverage to everyone based on the existing federal Medicare program for Americans 65 and older and would effectively eliminate private insurance.

Some disparities in U.S. hospital care may start in the ambulance

Even when patients live in the same communities, and close to the same hospitals, there are small racial and ethnic differences in where they're taken by ambulance crews, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined data on 864,750 Medicare enrollees who had emergency room visits from 2006 to 2012, including 458,701 cases when patients were transported to the ER by emergency medical services (EMS).

Not so fast: CDC isn't ready to blame illicit 'street vapes' for illnesses

U.S. health investigators are casting a wide net to understand what is sickening hundreds of vapers across the country and still have not ruled out any product on the market, even as vaping industry officials highlight the potential role of illegal cannabis products. Dr Dana Meaney-Delman is leading the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's investigation into the culprit behind at least five confirmed deaths and 450 reported cases of lung illness linked with use of the devices.

