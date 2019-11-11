International Development News
Health News Roundup: Blood supplies inadequate in many countries; Ben & Jerry's is sued over 'happy cows' claim

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Blood supplies inadequate in many countries

Globally, many countries don't have enough donated blood to meet their needs, a recent study suggests. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that for every 1,000 people in any country, 10 to 20 blood donations are needed to provide adequate supplies. Blood transfusions save lives and improve health, and the WHO says ensuring a safe and adequate supply of blood should be an integral part of every country's national health care policy.

Sex-change operations yield long-term mental health benefits for transgender people

When transgender people undergo sex-reassignment surgery, the beneficial effect on their mental health is still evident - and increasing - years later, a Swedish study suggests. Overall, people in the study with gender incongruence - that is, their biological gender doesn't match the gender with which they identify - were six times more likely than people in the general population to visit a doctor for mood and anxiety disorders. They were also three times more likely to be prescribed antidepressants, and six times more likely to be hospitalized after a suicide attempt, researchers found.

U.S. CDC reports 'breakthrough' in vaping lung injury probe as cases top 2,000

Tests of lung samples taken from 29 patients with vaping-related injuries suggest all contained Vitamin E acetate, a discovery U.S. officials described on Friday as a "breakthrough" in the investigation of the nationwide outbreak that has topped 2,000 cases. The discovery of Vitamin E acetate in lung samples offers the first direct evidence of a link with the substance and vaping-related lung injuries. The substance has also been identified in tests by U.S. and state officials of product samples collected from patients with the vaping injury.

U.S. to raise age limit for vaping to 21, Trump says ahead of action next week

The United States plans to raise the age limit for vaping to 21, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, adding that his administration would issue its final report on such products next week. Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, did not give further details about the administration's regulatory plans or give a specific date for any announcements.

Ben & Jerry's is sued over 'happy cows' claim

Ben & Jerry's has been sued by an environmental advocate who said it deceived consumers by touting that the milk and cream it uses to make ice cream came exclusively from "happy cows." In a complaint filed last week, James Ehlers said Ben & Jerry's "breached consumer trust" by representing that the milk and cream were sourced from cows on Vermont dairies that participate in its "Caring Dairy" program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

