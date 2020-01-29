Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K administration orders screening at airports amid coronavirus outbreak

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday issued a special advisory on screening at airports with regard to the coronavirus outbreak and setting up of special isolation wards with all the facilities of specialised doctors and other staff already been made.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:11 IST
J-K administration orders screening at airports amid coronavirus outbreak
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday issued a special advisory on screening at airports with regard to the coronavirus outbreak and setting up of special isolation wards with all the facilities of specialised doctors and other staff already been made. "Special isolation ward with all the facilities has been set after the advisory. Although no such case has been reported from Jammu and Kashmir, the administration is on high alert," said Dr. Chander Prakash Medical Superintendent, Government Medical Hospital, Gandhi Nagar.

He has advised people who have travelled to China in the last 14 days and have some flu-like symptoms to get themselves checked. Coronaviruses (nCoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

Coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 16-WHO to reconsider declaring global emergency as China virus evacuations begin

Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World Health Organization voiced grave concern about person-to-person spread in three ot...

UPDATE 1-France confirms fifth case of infection with coronavirus

France has confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, the French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year-old man already hospitalized with the disease.Agnes Buzyn also...

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo - local officials

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 30 people overnight in attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials and civil society leaders said on Wednesday.Four villages were raided by the Allied Dem...

U.N. says offices in Geneva, Vienna targeted by 'well-resourced' cyberattack last year

The United Nations said on Wednesday that its offices in Geneva and Vienna were targeted by an apparently well-resourced cyber attack in the middle of last year that exposed lists of user accounts, but that the damage had been contained. Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020