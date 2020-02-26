STF jawan injured in crossfire with Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI: A Special Task Force (STF) jawan on Wednesday sustained a bullet injury during an exchange of fire with Naxals in the forest area near Puspal village in Narayanpur. The jawan has been airlifted to a hospital in Raipur and is reported to have sustained a wound on the leg. He is said to be out of danger, as of now.
A search operation is currently underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)
