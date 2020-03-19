Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Middle East airlines face liquidity crisis, jobs at risk -IATA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:25 IST
UPDATE 1-Middle East airlines face liquidity crisis, jobs at risk -IATA

Middle East airlines are facing a liquidity crisis and hundreds of thousands of jobs are at risk because of the coronavirus outbreak, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday, urging governments to provide state aid. The epidemic, which has killed more than 8,000 globally, has seen many airlines warn they may not survive the crisis.

IATA Africa Middle East Vice President Muhammad Ali Albakri warned that even the most drastic cost cuts were being outstripped by plummeting revenue. "The implications are not like we have seen before. We are struggling, suffering, and bleeding," he told reporters on a conference call.

He said more than 800,000 jobs were directly at risk across 10 Middle East and North Africa countries including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Morocco. The epidemic has cost Middle East airlines $7.2 billion in revenue as of March 11 with 16,000 flights cancelled since January, according to industry's largest body.

"Airlines are facing a liquidity crisis," Albakri said. Most Middle East airlines are state-owned, few of which were profitable even before the current crisis.

Albakri said on average Middle East airlines have two months of cash reserves on hand. IATA is now urging Middle East governments to give state aid to their airlines, having earlier this month asked for support.

The industry body is proposing direct state financial support, loans and loan guarantees and tax relief, while other measures have already been introduced. Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Dubai have suspended a rule requiring airlines to use most of their scheduled services or forfeit landing slots at airports, he said.

Dubai's Emirates, one of the world's biggest international airlines, has asked its staff to take unpaid leave. International bookings in the region are expected to fall 40% in March and April, while domestic bookings are also falling. Ticket refunds surged 75% between Feb 1 and March 11, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Fury grows as Turkish leagues continue despite widening outbreak

Turkeys sports minister is meeting on Thursday with soccer, basketball and volleyball federations to discuss a widening coronavirus outbreak after players and coaches criticised the decision to continue playing matches.Turkey has confirmed ...

CRPF sub-inspector ends life in Telangana

A 30-year old CRPF personnel, who got married last month, allegedly committed suicide here due to some personal problems, police said on Thursday. The sub-inspector rank personnel, who used to handle civil engineering works of the para-mili...

German manufacturing expectations record fastest ever plunge

The coronavirus outbreak caused the steepest drop in German manufacturers expectations in the 70-year history of surveys, data showed on Thursday, as the three main economic institutes predicted anything from mild recession to a generationa...

COVID-19: India reports its fourth coronavirus death; Total numbers climb to 169,

COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 169 on Thursday after fresh cases were reported, including from Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, while most of the states and UTs imposed restrictions, inching towards partial shutdown in a bid to contain the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020