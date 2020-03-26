Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of England ready to buy more bonds if needed to help limit coronavirus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:32 IST
Bank of England ready to buy more bonds if needed to help limit coronavirus impact
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Bank of England held off from taking fresh action to stop the coronavirus crisis from plunging Britain's economy into a long recession on Thursday but said it was ready to ramp up its bond-buying program further if needed.

The BoE said that while it was not yet able to assess the likely scale of the hit, many firms were already describing it as worse than during the 2008 financial crisis. The central bank, which carried out two emergency rate cuts earlier this month, kept its key interest rate at a record-low 0.1% and the size of its recently expanded bond purchase program at 645 billion pounds ($774 billion).

"If needed, the MPC can expand asset purchases further," the BoE said, adding it would "guard against an unwarranted tightening in financial conditions," a nod to last week's rise in British borrowing costs as investors rushed to buy dollars. The bank has worked closely with the government which was due later on Thursday to expand on its historic decision for the British state to help pay workers' salaries by including self-employed workers.

"We think there is a good chance the BoE will end up doing more QE (bond-buying) by May, although this will depend on an assessment of the longevity of the shock nearer to the time - and the likely fiscal consequences," JP Morgan economist Allan Monks said. Monks said the government's budget deficit could balloon to 9% of GDP during the next financial year - almost as large as in the financial crisis - and the Resolution Foundation think tank said the BoE might need to step in and buy bonds directly.

"It is crucial that we plan for what happens if the situation deteriorates and the government is unable to borrow direct from markets to fund measures on the scale required to support the economy," former BoE officials James Smith and Tony Yates wrote. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said last week that central banks historically had a strong aversion to buying debt directly from governments lest it lead to uncontrolled spending and inflation.

"The government and the Bank of England should be explicit in advance that it will only take such measures if they are temporary, transparent and accountable," Smith and Yates wrote. The BoE said that even before Britain closed most non-essential businesses on Monday, clothing stores reported "high double-digit falls in sales," consultants said clients were delaying projects and banks restricted credit to new borrowers.

"The scale and duration of the shock to economic activity, while highly uncertain, will be large and sharp but should ultimately prove temporary, particularly if job losses and business failures can be minimised," the BoE said. ($1 = 0.8338 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg and David Milliken; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

PM pitches for new crisis management protocol at G-20 video conference on coronavirus

As the world reels under the economic and social fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for developing a new crisis management protocol to deal with global health crisis and urged the powerful ...

Man who died at Indore hospital had coronavirus: official

Test report of a 65-year-oldman who died here on Wednesday confirmed that he hadcontracted coronavirus, a local health official said onThursday eveningIt took the death toll of COVID-19 patients in theMadhya Pradesh to twoEarlier, a woman c...

ESM bailout fund could issue "corona bonds" to finance credit for governments

The euro zones ESM bailout fund could issue Social Stability Bonds or corona bonds if it needs to raise money for standby credit that euro zone governments can tap to fight the coronavirus epidemic, slides prepared by the fund showed on Thu...

COVID-19: Disinfection drive conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital

Assam Health Department and Guwahati Municipal Corporation along with fire and emergency services carried out a disinfection drive at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital GMCH on Thursday in the wake of coronavirus threat. Meanwhile, the As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020