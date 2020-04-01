Left Menu
Development News Edition

LGBT+ marches unite in first online Global Pride due to coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:31 IST
LGBT+ marches unite in first online Global Pride due to coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Organizations running LGBT+ Pride marches around the world have joined forces to hold the first online Global Pride event in June after hundreds of real-life gatherings were shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Pride will be live-streamed on June 27, starting with East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand and moving through timezones to the western United States, said Steve Taylor, spokesman for the European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA). It will include musical performances, speeches, and key messages from human rights activists.

More than 200 LGBT+ rights marches have been postponed or canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to EPOA, which estimates that up to 22 million people attend at least one Pride in Europe every year. "Pride isn't going to be anyone's most important priority at the moment," Taylor, who came up with the idea, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Wednesday.

"But the sense of community, love, and kinship that Pride gives to people, sometimes for the first time in their lives, is an incredible thing to witness every year and it would be devastating if that couldn't happen in some way." Regional and national Pride networks that represent around 800 marches have signed up to take part and the next stage is to recruit the individual Prides themselves, said Taylor.

"We want this to especially be accessible to people who have never been to Pride, who don't feel able to go to Pride, whether that's because of where they live or their family," he said. Gay Star News, an LGBT+ news outlet, has held a "Digital Pride" online since 2016, but Taylor said this was the first time physical Pride marches would be held virtually.

The streaming platform has yet to be confirmed. Organizers said they hoped millions of people globally would take part in what is planned to be an interactive event, with yet-to-be-confirmed online performances in languages including Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

"Annual Pride events in the United States engage and unite 20 million people who gather to celebrate the strength and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community," Ron DeHart, co-president of the United States Association of Prides, said in a statement. "Through the pain and disruption caused by the novel coronavirus, we will deliver a virtual message of hope, comfort, love."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

PM CARES fund Modi's blatant attempt at self promotion: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said that labelling the coronavirus fund as PM CARES fund was the blatant self-promotion attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which had no parallel in the world. In a tweet, the state...

Singapore LGBT+ activists approach country's top court to overturn gay sex ban

Singaporean gay activists have turned to the countrys highest court to overturn a colonial-era ban on sex between men, a lawyer said on Wednesday, after they failed in a legal challenge this week.Singapores High Court on Monday rejected pet...

BEL turnover up 6 pc at Rs 12,500 crore in FY20

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd BEL said on Wednesday it posted a turnover of Rs 12,500 crore during 2019-20, up six per cent from Rs 11,789 crore in the previous financial year. BEL secured significant orders worth Rs 13,000 cr...

TN CM eats food at 'Amma' Canteen, says ready to serve meal to multitudes more

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday had food at a state-run Amma Canteen here and asserted that directions have been issued to authorities to cook meals for any number of people. Palaniswami inspected Amma Canteens at Fores...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020