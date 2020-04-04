US, India to use "full strength" of partnership to fight coronavirus - India's Modi

US, India to use "full strength" of partnership to fight coronavirus - India's ModiReuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:27 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump about using the two countries' partnership to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi said in a tweet https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1246431862148534277.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Donald Trump
- Indian
- COVID
ALSO READ
Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts
Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts.
PM Narendra Modi lauds singers for coronavirus-themed songs
Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts: Narendra Modi.
Social distancing not only for infected but for every citizen including the prime minister: Narendra Modi.