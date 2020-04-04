Left Menu
US, India to use "full strength" of partnership to fight coronavirus - India's Modi

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:27 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump about using the two countries' partnership to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi said in a tweet https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1246431862148534277.

