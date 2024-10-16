Left Menu

Dr Jitendra Singh Calls for Urgent Climate Action at SDG Summit 2024

Dr. Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to balancing rapid economic growth with sustainable development, aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:03 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh Calls for Urgent Climate Action at SDG Summit 2024
The Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration across government, industry, academia, and civil society, with innovation playing a central role in India’s strategy. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, emphasized the pressing need for decisive action to tackle climate change during his address at the 6th edition of the Times Now Global Sustainability Alliance’s SDG Summit 2024 in New Delhi. Themed "Game Changing India's Science-Based Targets for Climate Change," the summit highlighted India's role as a key player in global climate mitigation efforts.

Dr Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to balancing rapid economic growth with sustainable development, aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement. He detailed India’s climate targets, including a reduction of 33-35% in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2030, increasing non-fossil fuel energy capacity to 500 GW, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration across government, industry, academia, and civil society, with innovation playing a central role in India’s strategy. He outlined the country’s robust policy framework, notably the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), launched in 2008, which includes eight key missions such as the National Solar Mission and the National Mission for Energy Efficiency.

Dr Singh also highlighted sector-specific strategies to strengthen India's climate goals, covering areas such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, sustainable agriculture, urban development, water conservation, and disaster management. He called on every citizen to participate actively in the fight against climate change, underscoring the collective effort needed to build a sustainable future.

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024