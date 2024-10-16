Dr Jitendra Singh Calls for Urgent Climate Action at SDG Summit 2024

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, emphasized the pressing need for decisive action to tackle climate change during his address at the 6th edition of the Times Now Global Sustainability Alliance’s SDG Summit 2024 in New Delhi. Themed "Game Changing India's Science-Based Targets for Climate Change," the summit highlighted India's role as a key player in global climate mitigation efforts.

Dr Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to balancing rapid economic growth with sustainable development, aligning with the goals of the Paris Agreement. He detailed India’s climate targets, including a reduction of 33-35% in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2030, increasing non-fossil fuel energy capacity to 500 GW, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration across government, industry, academia, and civil society, with innovation playing a central role in India’s strategy. He outlined the country’s robust policy framework, notably the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), launched in 2008, which includes eight key missions such as the National Solar Mission and the National Mission for Energy Efficiency.

Dr Singh also highlighted sector-specific strategies to strengthen India's climate goals, covering areas such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, sustainable agriculture, urban development, water conservation, and disaster management. He called on every citizen to participate actively in the fight against climate change, underscoring the collective effort needed to build a sustainable future.