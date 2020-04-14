Left Menu
JD Gaming win 5th straight, clinch playoffs at LPL

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:16 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

JD Gaming won their fifth straight match and locked up a playoff berth with a 2-0 victory over Rogue Warriors on Tuesday in China's League of Legends Pro League. JD Gaming (10-4) are in fourth place as the spring season nears its end, while Rogue Warriors (6-8) rank 10th in the standings, one game out of the eighth spot.

The top eight teams qualify for the playoffs. Invictus Gaming (11-2), eStar (11-4) and FunPlus Phoenix (10-3) had already locked up playoff spots. In other LPL action Tuesday, Suning (6-9) earned a 2-1 win over Vici Gaming (6-9), and Bilibili Gaming (6-9) swept LGD Gaming (5-8).

Invictus lead the 17-team field with three matches remaining, while second-place eStar have just one match left. Week 7 action continues on Wednesday with three matches:

--EDward Gaming vs. Oh My God --Dominus Esports vs. Royal Never Give Up

--Invictus Gaming vs. Team WE League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Tuesday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

x-1. Invictus Gaming, 11-2, 71 percent x-2. eStar, 11-4, 66 percent

x-3. FunPlus Phoenix, 10-3, 70 percent x-4. JD Gaming, 10-4, 69 percent

5. Top Esports, 9-5, 58 percent 6. EDward Gaming, 8-5, 59 percent

7. Royal Never Give Up, 8-6, 58 percent 8. Oh My God, 7-7, 48 percent

9. Team WE, 6-6, 48 percent 10. Rogue Warriors, 6-8, 44 percent

11. Vici Gaming, 6-9, 46 percent 12. Bilibili Gaming, 6-9, 45 percent

13. Suning, 6-9, 45 percent 14. LGD Gaming, 5-8, 45 percent

15. Dominus Esports, 5-9, 39 percent e-16. LNG Esports, 4-10, 34 percent

e-17. Victory Five, 0-14, 3 percent x-clinched playoff berth

e-eliminated from playoff contention

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

