China must answer 'hard questions' about virus outbreak: UK

China must answer 'hard questions' about virus outbreak: UKPTI | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 23:08 IST
Britain and its allies will ask tough questions of China over the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday, adding "we can't have business as usual after this crisis"
"We'll have to ask the hard questions about how it came about and how it couldn't have been stopped earlier," Raab said at a Downing Street press conference when asked about future relations with Beijing
