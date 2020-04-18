Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rocket League Spring Series primer

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 08:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 08:04 IST
Rocket League Spring Series primer

The Rocket League Spring Series, a month-long tournament designed to determine the best players in one of gaming's more popular titles, will begin its first regional championship tournament on Saturday. Here is all you need to know to get ready for the action:

INTRODUCTION TO ROCKET LEAGUE Introduced for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4 in 2015 by San Diego-based developer Psyonix, Rocket League mixes two of gaming's most tried-and-true bedrocks: sports and cars.

For the Spring Series, Rocket League will be played on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Xbox One platforms. Simply put, Rocket League is soccer played by cars. While elements of game play can vary (such as the number of cars on each team), most games are five minutes.

In May 2019, esports powerhouse Epic Games made major news with the acquisition of Psyonix. The move immediately had Rocket League fans and industry insiders alike wondering about the game's fate. But with Psyonix having reportedly sold more than 10.5 million copies of Rocket League and with 57 million registered online players at the time of the sale, the league appears to be going strong, even with the coronavirus pandemic altering the league's Season 9 World Championship. ESPORTS SCENE

Like many other esports leagues around the world, Rocket League combines the skill of its competitors with the passion of its fans with various live events at venues that often sell out. Rocket League was hoping the Season 9 World Championship would be such an event, but the three-day final scheduled for April 24-26 in Garland, Texas, was canceled on March 5 because of the pandemic. But like many other esports leagues, Rocket League Esports adapted and broke the world championship into a series of online-only regional events that collectively make up the Rocket League Spring Series.

ROCKET LEAGUE SPRING SERIES FORMAT Matches will be three-on-three and will be five minutes long.

There are four regions in the Spring Series: Europe, North America, Oceania and South America. Regions will be staggered so as to allow the opportunity for fans to watch each region. Beginning this week, each region will play for six days (starting with open qualifying and ending with the grand final), followed by a day off, then the next region begins open qualifying. With qualifying having begun in January, teams that already qualified before the coronavirus shutdown will be given automatic spots in their respective regions along with preferential seeding.

All open qualifying matches are double elimination and best-of-five. The playoffs will be double elimination and played over two days. All matches are best-of-five except for the loser's bracket final, winner's bracket final and grand final, all of which are best-of-seven. Dates for each region:

--South America: Open Qualifiers on April 14-15, Spring Series on April 18-19 --North America: Open Qualifiers on April 21-22, Spring Series on April 25-26

--Oceania: Open Qualifiers on April 28-29, Spring Series on May 2-3 --Europe: Open Qualifiers on May 5-6, Spring Series on May 9-10

Payouts for each region: --South America: $50,000

--North America: $125,000 --Oceania: $50,000

--Europe: $125,000 WHERE TO WATCH

Each region's playoffs will be streamed on Rocket League Esports' Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/rocketleague) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdKuPY64fEpI4cdlBSyvEJw) channels. Rocket League Esports has no official stream for open qualifiers, but the league encourages players and teams to stream their own qualifying matches. Here are the dates/times for each region's live streaming:

--South America: April 18-19 (show begins at 10:30 a.m. ET) --North America: April 25-26 (2:30 p.m. ET)

--Oceania: May 2-3 (9:30 p.m. ET) --Europe: May 9-10 (11:30 a.m. ET)

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. announces $19 bln coronavirus aid for farmers, food buys for poor

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a 19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers cope with the impact of the coronavirus, including 16 billion in direct payments to producers and mass purchases of meat, dairy, vegetables and othe...

Basketball-Ionescu picked first in WNBA 'virtual draft' under quarantine

Sabrina Ionescu was selected first overall in the WNBAs draft on Friday, as quarantined coaches and players pivoted to an online format amid life in the era of the new coronavirus. The University of Oregon guard, the first NCAA player to sc...

20 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

At least 20 Indian Navy personnel serving at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, official sources said on Saturday. The Navy personnel were part of INS Angre, a logistics and support facility of the Wes...

Saudi Arabia to sell 600,000 barrels of oil per day to U.S. in April -Bloomberg News

Saudi Arabia is set to sell about 600,000 barrels of crude per day to the United States in April, which will be the highest volume in a year, Bloomberg reported httpsbloom.bg34S9rZy on Friday, citing a Saudi industry official familiar with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020