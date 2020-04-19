Europe coronavirus death toll tops 100,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in Europe, nearly two thirds of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally Saturday at 1800 GMT

With a total 100,501 deaths out of 1,136,672 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 157,163 worldwide

The tallies are collated using date collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

