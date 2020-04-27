JD Gaming gain berth in LPL spring split finals

JD Gaming moved into China's League of Legends Pro League spring split finals with a 3-0 sweep of third-seeded FunPlus Phoenix on Monday. "Blood, sweat, and tears. It all stays here on the rift," second-seeded JD Gaming wrote on Twitter. "Thank you team for taking us to back to back LPL Spring Split finals. Let's Go!"

JD Gaming will face fourth-seeded Top Esports, who posted a 3-1 upset win over top-seeded Invictus Gaming on Sunday. Top Esports secured a 2-0 victory over JD Gaming in Week 4. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, with Invictus Gaming competing in the third-place match against FunPlus Phoenix on Wednesday. All remaining matches are best-of-five.

The champion was to clinch a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, featuring the top teams from every League of Legends region. On Thursday, however, Riot Games announced the cancellation of the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.