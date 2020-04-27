Left Menu
Development News Edition

JD Gaming gain berth in LPL spring split finals

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:41 IST
JD Gaming gain berth in LPL spring split finals
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

JD Gaming moved into China's League of Legends Pro League spring split finals with a 3-0 sweep of third-seeded FunPlus Phoenix on Monday. "Blood, sweat, and tears. It all stays here on the rift," second-seeded JD Gaming wrote on Twitter. "Thank you team for taking us to back to back LPL Spring Split finals. Let's Go!"

JD Gaming will face fourth-seeded Top Esports, who posted a 3-1 upset win over top-seeded Invictus Gaming on Sunday. Top Esports secured a 2-0 victory over JD Gaming in Week 4. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, with Invictus Gaming competing in the third-place match against FunPlus Phoenix on Wednesday. All remaining matches are best-of-five.

The champion was to clinch a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, featuring the top teams from every League of Legends region. On Thursday, however, Riot Games announced the cancellation of the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World champion Taylor calls boxing without fans 'glorified sparring'

World champion Josh Taylor fears it will be hard to motivate himself for the glorified sparring of boxing behind closed doors. The Scot was meant to defend his World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation super-lightweight t...

Ghaziabad admin writes to director school education, wants summer vacation to be declared from May 1

The district administration has written to the director school education, Uttar Pradesh to declare the summer vacation for schools from May 1 instead of May 20 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The academic session in schools in the ...

Sausage roll supremo Greggs to start reopening stores as UK lockdown eases

British baker and takeaway food group Greggs - famed for its sausage rolls and vegan snacks - plans to reopen 20 shops from next Monday in a trial to see it can operate effectively with social distancing measures as a coronavirus lockdown i...

RBI's announcement of Rs 50,000 cr fund will protect small investors: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said the RBIs announcement of Rs 50,000 crore liquidity facility for mutual funds will take forward the Union governments measures to protect small investors amid the challenges facing the economy due to CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020