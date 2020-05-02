Left Menu
Development News Edition

Princess Charlotte marks fifth birthday with photos of food deliveries

PTI | London | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:26 IST
Princess Charlotte marks fifth birthday with photos of food deliveries
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William (file photo) Image Credit: Instagram

Britain's Princess Charlotte marked her fifth birthday on Saturday with the release of photographs showing her delivering homemade care packages to those in need during the coronavirus crisis near her family home in Norfolk. The set of five photographs, taken by her mother Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge, shows the young royal taking food to the elderly and vulnerable who are-self isolating near Anmer Hall on the Queen's Sandringham estate in eastern England. Charlotte was joined by her parents, Prince William and Kate, and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis to make the deliveries last week.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Friday. "The images were taken by the Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area," the statement said.

Kate is a keen amateur photographer and has regularly released pictures shot of all her children, including Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 2. In one of the latest sets of photographs, Charlotte is seen wearing a black and white checked collared dress and knocking on a resident's door clutching a bag of homemade fresh pasta. The family reportedly spent several hours making fresh pasta before delivering it. In two photos, the princess is seen picking up white bags of food for pensioners who are shielding from the virus or other vulnerable people in lockdown in Norfolk. Charlotte has been seen in recent weeks along with her siblings clapping for carers, held every Thursday as a sign of support for the National Health Service (NHS) and other key workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic fightback, outside the family's Anmer Hall mansion in Norfolk.

Charlotte's full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge and the fourth in line to the British throne was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London, on May 2, 2015. Earlier, it had emerged that there are plans for her to celebrate her birthday this weekend by connecting virtually with family members, including great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, on Zoom due to strict social distancing norms in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan rivals say they're close to ending leadership feud

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and rival Abdullah Abdullah are close to resolving a standoff over last years disputed presidential election that has threatened a U.S.-brokered peace process, both sides said on Saturday.The feud culminated in...

UAE sends 7 metric tonnes of medical supplies to boost India's COVID-19 fight

The UAE on Saturday sent seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to India to bolster its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gulf countrys embassy here said. The aid sent by plane will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals a...

Tennis-Feels surreal to be back on court, says Germany's Brown

Germanys Dustin Brown said returning to competitive action at the Tennis-Point Exhibition Series in Germany this week amidst the coronavirus pandemic was a surreal experience. Brown, who famously beat Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015, is the...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 536 p.m.Pakistans former PM Nawaz Sharifs heart surgery is postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. 528 p.m.DGCA says commercial passenge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020