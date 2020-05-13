Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global air quality significantly impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns: Study

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:08 IST
Global air quality significantly impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Levels of two major air pollutants drastically reduced globally since lockdowns began in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a secondary pollutant ground-level ozone has increased in China, according to new research. Two new studies, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, found that nitrogen dioxide pollution over northern China, Western Europe and the US decreased by as much as 60 per cent in early 2020 as compared to the same time last year.

One of the studies also found that particulate matter pollution particles smaller than 2.5 microns decreased by 35 per cent in northern China. Such a significant drop in emissions is unprecedented since air quality monitoring from satellites began in the 1990s, said Jenny Stavrakou, an atmospheric scientist at the Royal Belgian Institute for Space Aeronomy in Belgium, and co-author of one of the research papers.

The researchers noted that improvements in air quality will likely be temporary, but the findings provide a glimpse into what air quality could be like in the future as emissions regulations become more stringent. "Maybe this unintended experiment could be used to understand better the emission regulations. It is some positive news among a very tragic situation," Stavrakou said.

One of the studies, however, found that the drop in nitrogen dioxide pollution has caused an increase in surface ozone levels in China. Although air quality has largely improved in many regions, surface ozone can still be a problem, according to Guy Brasseur, an atmospheric scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Germany, and lead author of one of the new studies.

"It means that by just reducing the (nitrogen dioxide) and the particles, you won't solve the ozone problem," Brasseur said. Stavrakou and her colleagues used satellite measurements of air quality to estimate the changes in nitrogen dioxide pollution over the major epicentres of the outbreak: China, South Korea, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Iran and the US.

They found that nitrogen dioxide pollution decreased by an average of 40 per cent over Chinese cities and by 20 to 38 per cent over Western Europe and the US during the 2020 lockdown, as compared to the same time in 2019. However, the study found nitrogen dioxide pollution did not decrease over Iran, one of the earliest and hardest-hit countries.

The researchers suspect this is because complete lockdowns weren't in place until late March and before that, stay-at-home orders were largely ignored. The second study looked at air quality changes in northern China where the virus was first reported and where lockdowns have been most strict.

Brasseur analysed levels of nitrogen dioxide and several other types of air pollution measured by 800 ground-level air quality monitoring stations in northern China. The researchers found particulate matter pollution decreased by an average of 35 per cent and nitrogen dioxide decreased by an average of 60 per cent after the lockdowns began on January 23.

However, they found the average surface ozone concentration increased by a factor of 1.5-2 over the same time period.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices close 2 pc higher after announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus

Equity benchmark indices closed over two per cent higher on Wednesday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman readied to unveil details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ...

No immediate plans to return to strict social distancing rules in S Korea: Minister

South Korea has no immediate plans to return to strict social distancing rules after a spike in cases. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told reporters the government needs more time to analyse details of recent outbreaks before determinin...

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend assistant's funeral

Superstar Aamir Khan along with director-wife Kiran Rao on Wednesday attended the last rites of his longtime assistant Amos. Amos, who was associated with the actor for about 25 years, died of a massive heart attack at the Holy Family hosp...

Chinese lab boosts Serbia's coronavirus testing capacity

A Chinese-built state-of-the-art laboratory is helping to nearly double Serbias testing capacity for COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the latest example of close ties between Belgrade and Beijing.The Huo-Yan Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020