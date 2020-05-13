Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:30 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. England tiptoes out of full lockdown as economy plunges

England tentatively began easing its coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday, with some people who cannot do their jobs at home urged to return to work, as stark economic data showed the disastrous impact of the pandemic. The worst-hit country in Europe with more than 40,000 deaths from COVID-19 according to official data, Britain has been in extensive lockdown since March 23. As of Wednesday morning, people in manufacturing and certain other sectors were being asked to return to work if they could. Russia suspends use of ventilator type sent to U.S. after fatal fires

Russia on Wednesday suspended the use of some Russian-made medical ventilators after two fatal hospital fires reported to involve the machines, a setback in its fight against the novel coronavirus. The ventilators' safety was called into question a day earlier after a fire at Saint George's Hospital in St Petersburg in which five people died. That followed another fire at a hospital in Moscow which killed one person on Saturday. Pompeo lauds Israel over coronavirus cooperation, raps China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Israel on Wednesday for sharing information during global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and took another swipe at China over what he said was its lack of transparency. U.S. President Donald Trump and his senior officials have engaged in a war of words with China, where the new coronavirus first emerged, saying it failed to inform the world fast enough about the dangers it posed and muzzled those who raised the alarm. Beijing strongly denies the charges. Czech PM Babis says borders with Austria, Slovakia could reopen in June

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria could open their mutual borders as soon as June 8, allowing residents of the three countries to travel between them, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. Babis said the neighbours were thinking about how to open their borders at the start of the summer tourist season after making similar progress in controlling the coronavirus pandemic. Measures to stop the virus spreading have stalled economic activity worldwide. China's Wuhan kicks off mass testing campaign for new coronavirus

Authorities in the Chinese city where the novel coronavirus emerged launched an ambitious campaign on Wednesday to test all of its 11 million residents, after a cluster of new cases raised fears of a second wave of infections. At least two of the city's main districts have delivered notices of the campaign door-to-door and sent out online questionnaires through community workers seeking information about tests people have had, and if they belong to what are deemed high-risk groups, residents said. France's bookstores fight for survival after coronavirus lockdown

Neighbourhood bookstores in France survived the television and later the advent of online shopping. Then came the coronavirus lockdown, an eight-week-long hiatus that has weighed heavily on profit margins and threatens the survival of some stores. France's bookstores were allowed to reopen on Monday for the first time since March 17 as the government tries to balance the need to resuscitate a crashing economy with the risk that the spread of the new coronavirus accelerates once more. Ignoring social distancing, protesters mock Hong Kong leader Lam on her birthday

Hundreds of protesters gathered in shopping malls across Hong Kong on Wednesday, flouting coronavirus-related social distancing rules to mock unpopular Chief Executive Carrie Lam on her birthday. It was the latest sign social unrest was resurfacing in Hong Kong as the city has proven relatively successful at tackling the coronavirus, having recorded 1,051 cases and four deaths. Canada-U.S. border travel limits to remain through June: report

The Canada-U.S. border is expected to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday. Canada and the United States had agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions for another 30 days as cases of the disease continue to rise in both nations and leaders weigh how and when to allow all businesses to reopen. Slowly but steadily, China strives to make widespread virus testing the new normal

Beijing resident Wang Yukun was happy to comply in April when the construction firm he works for told him he'd need to take a test for the novel coronavirus before he could come back to work, even though he was at low risk of having the disease. "My company arranged it and covered the test fee. The process was less time-consuming than I imagined," he said, recalling how he got his negative result the next day. "I think everyone should be tested as a matter of personal health." Exclusive: As COVID-19 cases in Yemen surge, some sources see undercounting

Yemen has more suspected coronavirus cases and deaths than the authorities have so far reported, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the United Nations warned the virus is spreading in the war-ravaged country. The Saudi-backed government based in the south and the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement headquartered in the north have so far publicly announced a total of 67 cases with 11 deaths. Only two of those infections and one of the deaths was reported by the Houthi authorities, both in the capital Sanaa.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Economic package will help businesses, especially MSMEs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the announcements made by the government on Wednesday to boost the economy will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs. The steps announced will boost liquidity, empower th...

Govt announces Rs 3 lakh cr collateral-free loans for small business; liquidity for NBFCs

The government on Wednesday announced about Rs 6 lakh crore package comprising Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral-free loans for small businesses and a Rs 30,000 crore lifeline to non-bank and housing finance companies as part of measures to hel...

Centre’s COVID-19 economic package has nothing for poor, hungry migrant workers: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the Centres COVID-19 economic stimulus package had nothing for lakhs of poor and hungry migrant workers who have been walking to their homes, and expressed disappointment with the finan...

41 pc of Shramik spl trains originated in Gujarat: official

262 Shramik special trains had ferried 3.34 lakh migrant workers to their native states from Gujarat as of Tuesday night, a government official said. Another 56,800 migrants were set to leave by Wednesday night, said Ashwani Kumar, secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020