An attempt by Estonia and Germany to overcome an impasse between the United States and China at the United Nations Security Council instead appeared on Thursday to have reinforced their stalemate over action on the coronavirus pandemic. For more than seven weeks the 15-member council has been trying to agree on a text that ultimately aims to back a March 23 call by U.N. chief Antonio Guterres for a ceasefire in global conflicts so the world can focus on the pandemic. Clogged cooling system likely cause of gas leak in India, three investigators say

A clogged cooling system was the likely cause of a temperature surge in a storage tank which led to a gas leak at a chemical plant in India, killing 12 people, three state government investigators told Reuters. They said workers at LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's LG Chem near the southern city of Visakhapatnam, did not use a warning system to alert local residents but informed company management after the leak in the early hours of May 7. Colombia bombing kills ELN rebel commander, three others

A commander from Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels known for his management of illicit finances has been killed along with three others in a military bombing, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday. The bombing in the Montecristo rural area of Bolivar province was a joint operation between the air force, army troops and the police, Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said. As China pushes back on virus, Europe wakes to 'Wolf Warrior' diplomacy

Earlier this month, Europe's ambassador in Beijing submitted to Chinese censorship. Seeking to mark an anniversary of the European Union's relations with China on May 6, he and the EU's 27 ambassadors co-wrote an opinion piece titled "EU-China ties vital amid global crisis," for publication on embassy websites and in China Daily, an English-language newspaper controlled by the state. In twist of fate, Venezuelans in Chile seek to return home

Hundreds of Venezuelans seeking to return home gathered in a makeshift tent camp outside their embassy in Santiago on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak spurs a reverse migration wave of those who fled their crisis-stricken country in recent years. Cases of the coronavirus have spiked in the past week in Chile, prompting increasingly tough lockdown measures that have left many out of work and Chile's once stable economy in tatters. U.S. Senate approves bill to pressure China over Uighur rights

The U.S. Senate approved legislation on Thursday calling on President Donald Trump's administration to toughen its response to China's crackdown on its Uighur Muslim minority, the latest push in Washington to punish China as Trump blames Beijing for worsening the coronavirus pandemic. The bipartisan bill, introduced by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, calls for sanctions against those responsible for the repression of Uighurs and other Muslim groups. It specifically singles out a member of China's powerful Politburo as responsible for "gross human rights violations" against them. Baltics open Europe's first pandemic 'travel bubble' as curbs ease

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia opened their borders to each other at the stroke of midnight, creating the first "travel bubble" within the European Union in a bid to jump-start economies broken down by the coronavirus pandemic. A dozen Estonian border guards removed all signs directing vehicles to stop at the border and huddled together at the roadside for cake and coffee. Exclusive: U.S. considers returning Cuba to list of state sponsors of terrorism - source

The United States is considering returning Cuba to its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters on Thursday, a move that would mark another major blow to increasingly tense relations between Washington and Havana. There is a “convincing case” that Cuba should be placed back on the U.S. blacklist, in part because of its continued backing for socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the refuge it gives to leaders of Colombia’s ELN rebel group, the official said. France defends equal access to any vaccine as U.S. eyes its own plans

France said on Thursday that the world's nations would have equal access to any novel coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi, a day after the CEO suggested that Americans would likely be the first in line. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an interview, said he hoped that any vaccine developed would be shared worldwide. Canada's Trudeau: world has changed even if pandemic ends, vaccine found

Canadians should accept the world will change even if a vaccine is found and the coronavirus pandemic ends, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, urging people to adjust to a new normal that will require modified behavior. Trudeau unveiled new measures to support hard hit sectors, including C$470 million ($334 million) for fisheries, and the partial reopening of some national parks.