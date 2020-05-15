Left Menu
Development News Edition

WTO chief announces he will step down on August 31

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) chief Roberto Azevedo on Thursday resigned unexpectedly, amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the world economy, and trade at an unprecedented level.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 15-05-2020 06:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 06:13 IST
WTO chief announces he will step down on August 31
World Trade Organisation Chief Roberto Azevedo (credit: WTO Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) chief Roberto Azevedo on Thursday resigned unexpectedly, amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the world economy, and trade at an unprecedented level. "At a virtual meeting of all WTO members on May 14, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo announced that he would step down on August 31, cutting his second term short by exactly one year," WTO said in a statement.

The 62-year-old Brazilian career diplomat's second four-year term was not scheduled to end until September 2021. Azevedo said that bringing forward his departure would allow members to select his successor in the coming months, without diverting political energy and attention from preparations for the Twelfth Ministerial Conference, which is set to be held in 2021.

"We must give my successor sufficient time to plan, together with you, the path not only for MC12 but for how that Conference fits into your plans for the future of the Organization," he told members. "The earlier the new DG takes office the better," he added.

Azevedo further said that he will be working to improve and strengthen this Organization until his last day in office - and beyond. "The WTO may not be perfect, but it is indispensable all the same. It is what keeps us from a world where the law of the jungle prevails, at least as far as trade is concerned," he added.

Moreover, he said that WTO should start the year 2021 with a focus on the real challenges: ensuring that the multilateral trading system responds to new economic realities, above all the post-COVID recovery. In his statement, Azevedo said that "it is a personal decision - a family decision - and I am convinced that this decision serves the best interests of this Organization." (ANI)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's TSMC announces $12 bln U.S. chip factory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , a major supplier to Apple Inc, announced on Friday it will build a 12 billion chip factory in Arizona, in what the company called a strong partnership with the U.S. government.The move by the worl...

Covid-19 will create changes in our society even if pandemic ends, vaccine found Canadian PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that the impact of coronavirus pandemic will create changes in our society and even if a vaccine is found people will have to modify their behaviours. Covid-19 will be one of the thing...

Only Customs-permitted to be able to import tobacco products in NZ

The Government will close a loophole that allowed some people to import cigarettes and loose-leaf tobacco for manufacturing cigarettes and roll your owns for sale on the black market without excise tax being paid, says Minister of Customs J...

Brazil and Mexico report record surge in coronavirus cases as Latin America reels

Brazil and Mexico on Thursday reported a record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases, just as leaders of both countries intensified attempts to reopen their economies even as the spread of the virus in Latin America is seemingly gathering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020