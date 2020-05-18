FBI finds evidence of al Qaeda tie to 2019 Florida naval base shooting -NYT

The FBI has found cellphone evidence linking al Qaeda to the 2019 shooting at a U.S. naval base in Florida, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing officials briefed on the investigation.

In February, an audio recording purporting to be from the Islamist militant group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claimed responsibility for the fatal attack at the Pensacola, Florida, base in December that killed three people, but it provided no evidence. (Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)