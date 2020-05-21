Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump says his hydroxychloroquine regimen finishes in the next day or two

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the regimen of an anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that he is taking to ward off the coronavirus finishes in the next day or two. Trump revealed this week he was taking the drug despite medical warnings about potential serious side effects and questions about its effectiveness in preventing COVID-19. Trump slams Michigan, Nevada for expanding voting by mail, but drops funding threat

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted plans to expand voting by mail in Michigan and Nevada and briefly threatened to withhold federal funding for the states, but dropped the warning after an avalanche of criticism from Democrats. Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his opposition to mail-in voting, said the expansion in Michigan and Nevada - two states that could be pivotal in his Nov. 3 re-election bid - could lead to voter fraud. Michigan flooding forces thousands to flee, threatens chemical plant

Rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland on Wednesday, displacing thousands of residents and threatening to inundate a Dow Chemical Co plant in the riverfront city. By late morning, floodwaters had reached the grounds of the Dow facility and were confirmed to be "comingling with on-site containment ponds," the company said in a statement, adding no employees had been hurt. Michigan Governor Whitmer faces mainstream backlash against shutdown

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is facing an increasingly mainstream backlash against her stay-at-home orders, with a growing number of local officials and business leaders arguing the restrictions have outlived their usefulness. Some Democratic lawmakers in Michigan have pointed to armed demonstrators at a series of high-profile protests at the state Capitol in Lansing in recent weeks as evidence that most of those who opposed her measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus were politically motivated right-wing activists. U.S. government to demolish buildings at contaminated California nuclear test site

The Trump administration said on Wednesday it would tear down 10 buildings at the U.S. government's former Santa Susana Field Laboratory northwest of Los Angeles that was left contaminated by decades of nuclear, rocket fuel and liquid metal testing. The buildings set for demolition were part of a radioactive materials handling facility at the more than 2,800-acre Santa Susana site in the Ventura County foothills, which opened in the late 1940s ordered cleaned up under a court-ordered 2010 consent decree. Low-income areas of New York City show high COVID-19 positive rates: governor

New York City residents from low-income communities tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies at a much higher rate than the general population, according to data disclosed by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday. Cuomo told a daily briefing that 27 percent of the 8,000 people tested from low-income communities were positive for COVID-19 antibodies, compared with 19.9 percent in the general population in New York City. Ford shuts two U.S. assembly plants due to COVID-19 infections

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday closed two U.S. assembly plants as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked early havoc with the No. 2 U.S. automaker's plan to restart North American production and begin making its most profitable vehicles again. Ford closed its Dearborn, Michigan, plant due to a positive COVID-19 test by one worker, while its Chicago assembly plant was closed due to a parts shortage, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said. U.S. schools should only reopen with social distancing as benchmarks met: CDC

U.S. schools shuttered by the coronavirus should pursue a carefully phased reopening only after public health benchmarks are met, and summer camps should be limited largely only to children from the immediate area, federal guidance recommends. The guidelines, released late on Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), come from a set of suggestions for specific settings, including restaurants, mass transit systems and employers with workers at high risk. A nurse struggled with COVID-19 trauma. He was found dead in his car

Becoming a nurse in 2018 was a dream come true for William Coddington. He loved helping people and feeling needed at his West Palm Beach, Florida hospital. The 32-year-old was on the upswing of a decade-long battle with opioid addiction and other substance abuse, according to friends and family, who said he was committed to his recovery. U.S. nursing homes plagued by infection control issues pre-COVID-19: report

U.S. nursing homes have been plagued with infection control deficiencies even before the coronavirus pandemic turned them into hotspots for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, a government report said on Wednesday. Eighty-two percent of all nursing homes had an infection prevention and control deficiency cited in one or more years from 2013-2017, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.