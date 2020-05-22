Nepal grieves over loss of lives, properties caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal
Nepal on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal.ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:30 IST
Nepal on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal. "The Government of Nepal is grieved over the loss of lives and destruction of properties in West Bengal, India, by cyclone Amphan recently," said Nepal's Foreign Ministry in a statement.
"The Government of Nepal extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members of the deceased as well as to the Government of India. It also wishes the speedy recovery of those injured," added the Ministry. Cyclone Amphan made landfall along the coastline of India and Bangladesh on Wednesday leaving a trail of destruction in the region.
Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha and caused the loss of lives and property. At least 72 people have died in West Bengal. (ANI)
