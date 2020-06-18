Left Menu
Indian front-line troops broke consensus, says China

China on Thursday alleged that Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which led to the violent clash in the Galwan valley area.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:43 IST
Hua Chunying Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

China on Thursday alleged that Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which led to the violent clash in the Galwan valley area. "Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying tweeted.

"India must not misjudge the current situation or underestimate China's firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty," Hua Chunying added. China on Wednesday claimed the sovereignty of the Galwan Valley area and accused India of violating border protocols on border-related issues and the consensus of commander level talks.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the violent face-off in Galwan Valley was caused by Chinese troops' attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. He said the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

Major General level talks between India and China were held today at 10:30 am to resolve the issues related to the violent face-off in the Galwan area on June 15-16, according to sources in the Army.

