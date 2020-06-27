Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. White House does not commit to temperature checks in meeting with U.S. airlines

Top U.S. airline executives met on Friday with Vice President Mike Pence and other senior administration officials but did not come away with any commitments from the White House on mandating temperature checks for airline passengers. Pence met with the chief executives of United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, JetBlue Airways and the president of Southwest Airlines at the White House alongside Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Mark Redfield, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and other officials. Three dead after warehouse shooting in central Illinois

An employee of a coffee-dispenser manufacturer shot and killed two co-workers and wounded a third on Friday at the company's warehouse in Springfield, Illinois, and was later found dead, apparently of suicide, in his own vehicle, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11 a.m. Central time at the Bunn-O-Matic plant, Springfield police chief Kenny Winslow told reporters. Officers arriving on the scene found two men shot dead inside the warehouse and a woman critically wounded in the parking lot. U.S. fireworks purveyor sees 'perfect storm' of forces behind explosive demand

The piercing boom of illegal fireworks in New York is music to the ears of Joe VanOudenhove, who runs a legal fireworks business in Pennsylvania. VanOudenhove is by no means the only source of the nighttime explosions that have drawn a raft of complaints in New York, but his stores are enjoying an unprecedented pyrotechnics craze in a country constrained by the coronavirus. U.S. coronavirus cases reach biggest single-day increase of pandemic

The United States recorded at least 40,870 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally, bringing the total number of Americans to who have tested positive to at least 2.475 million. The new record for positive tests comes as several states at the center of a new surge in infections took steps back from efforts to ease restrictions on businesses. Trump says he is staying in Washington to protect law and order

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday canceled a planned weekend visit to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, and said he was staying in Washington "to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced." "The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe - and these people will be brought to Justice!" New pandemic clampdowns in Texas, Florida rattle business owners

Bar and restaurant owners in Texas and Florida were fuming on Friday after state officials abruptly slapped new restrictions on their businesses due to a spike in new COVID-19 cases. Owners warned the sudden reversals, just weeks after accelerated reopenings, will drive some out of business. U.S. to ship remdesivir to states including California and Texas with rising COVID-19 cases

The U.S. government will ship more of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral treatment remdesivir to states experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases including California, Texas, Florida and Arizona, according to the Department of Health and Human Services' website. The government reallocated remdesivir to states with increasing cases, White House task force coordinator Deborah Birx said during a briefing on Friday. Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges in Los Angeles

Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents from 2014 to 2019, City News Service reported. Jeremy, 67, is among the biggest names in the pornography industry, having appeared in more than 2,000 adult films starting in the 1970s. Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone must report to prison by July 14: judge

A U.S. District Court judge in Washington has ordered that Roger Stone, a longtime friend and adviser to President Donald Trump, must report to prison by July 14. Supreme Court rebuffs Texas vote-by-mail expansion

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday sided with Republican state officials in Texas and refused to allow broader mail-in voting in the state, leaving in place a lower court ruling blocking the expansion sought by Democrats amid the coronavirus pandemic. The justices let stand the ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that halted a federal judge's earlier decision to permit any voter concerned about the threat of coronavirus infection to cast a ballot by mail. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, fought the expansion of mail-in voting.