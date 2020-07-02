Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 killed in two road accidents in Pak

Seven people, including four women, died when the jeep they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous road in Lora Serai area of Abbotabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment In a similar incident, four members of a family died when the car they were travelling in fell in the canal in Charsadda district.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:52 IST
11 killed in two road accidents in Pak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least eleven people, including five women, were killed in two different road accidents in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, police said. Seven people, including four women, died when the jeep they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous road in Lora Serai area of Abbotabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment

In a similar incident, four members of a family died when the car they were travelling in fell in the canal in Charsadda district. The dead included a woman, her two sons and a daughter and their bodies were recovered from the canal later on.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who is Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein confidant detained by the FBI?

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in the United States on Thursday on charges of helping to lure underage girls who were then sexually abused by Ep...

Axis Bank to wind down UK subsidiary

Axis Bank on Thursday said it has decided to wind down its UK subsidiary and the move will not have any material impact on its financial position. The lender has been reviewing its international strategy and as part of this, has adopted a c...

AP Guv appoints retd IAS officer as Chief Information Commissioner

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday appointed retired IAS officer P Ramesh Kumar as the State Chief Information Commissioner. The Governor also appointed Repala Srinivasa Rao as one of the Commissioners in the AP Inf...

Paswan not to celebrate birthday as mark of respect for Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said he will not celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 5, as a mark of respect for the Indian soldiers who had recently died in a violent clash with Chinese troops.&#160; The Lok Janshakti P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020