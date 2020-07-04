Trump to attend Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump on Saturday will be attending the July 4 American Independence Day celebration in South Dakota. He will also be addressing at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, The Washington Post reported. "We will have a large event on July 3. We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home, but those who want to come and join us, we'll be giving out free face masks, if they choose to wear one. But we won't be social distancing," South Dakota Governor Kristi L. Noem was quoted as saying during an interview with the Fox News.

Noem confirmed this week that social distancing won't be enforced and that the approximately 7,500 expected attendees will not be required to wear masks. The Mount Rushmore event is just the beginning of Trump's planned Fourth of July weekend celebrations. On Saturday, the president is expected to watch military displays and the annual fireworks show from the White House, and he is also expected to give an address.

The Washington Post reported that Trump will be using the Independence Day speech to highlight incidents of violence and looting that took place amid the anti-racist protests and also blame the left for the problems being face by the citizens. "If we tear down our history, we will not be able to understand ourselves or America's destiny. The left-wing mob and those practising cancel culture are engaging in totalitarian behaviour that is completely alien to American life -- and we must not accept it," Trump will say, a campaign official with knowledge of the speech was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, on late Thursday (local time), Trump tweeted: "There is a rise in Coronavirus cases because our testing is so massive and so good, far bigger and better than any other country," Trump tweeted late Thursday. "This is great news, but even better news is that death, and the death rate, is DOWN. Also, younger people, who get better much easier and faster!" (ANI)