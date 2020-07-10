Left Menu
Development News Edition

Professor arrested for using American grant funds for Chinese research

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 08:27 IST
Professor arrested for using American grant funds for Chinese research
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A rheumatology professor and researcher with strong ties to China has been ordered 'held without bond' to face a charge of grant fraud for not disclosing that he was engaged in a scheme to use approximately USD 4.1 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop China's expertise immunology, a US attorney has said. Song Guo Zheng, 57, is also charged with making false statements about maintaining employment in China at the same time as he was employed at universities in the United States, including The Ohio State University.

The researcher was arrested on May 22 after he arrived in Anchorage aboard a charter flight and as he prepared to board another charter flight to China. When he was arrested, he was carrying three large bags, one small suitcase and a briefcase containing two laptops, three cellular telephones, several USB drives, several silver bars, expired Chinese passports of his family, deeds for property in China and other items, federal prosecutors said.

"Yet again, we are faced with a professor at a US University, who is a member of a Chinese Talent Plan, allegedly and deliberately failing to disclose his relationship with a Chinese university and receipt of funds from the Chinese government in order to obtain millions of dollars in US grant money designed to benefit the health and well-being of the people of the United States -- not to be hijacked to supplement the research goals of the Chinese Communist Party," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C Demers. "This case, like too many others, should serve as a reminder that the United States government takes seriously the obligation of truthfulness and transparency on grant applications, and those who violate the law to benefit China or any other foreign nation will be held accountable," he said.

"We allege that Zheng was preparing to flee the country after he learned that his employer had begun an administrative process into whether or not he was complying with rules governing taxpayer-funded grants," said David M DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. A criminal complaint filed May 23 and unsealed following the detention hearing charges Zheng with one count of fraud or bribery concerning programmes receiving federal funds, a crime punishable by up to ten years in prison, and one count of making false statements, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

United beats Villa 3-0 after contentious Fernandes penalty

Bruno Fernandes converted a contentiously awarded penalty on Thursday to set Manchester United on its way to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa that featured a first goal of the season by Paul Pogba and another impressive strike by teenager Mason G...

Wanted criminal killed in encounter in UP: Police

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was killed in an encounter in Bahraich district on Friday, a senior police official said here. Panna Yadav alias Suman Yadav was surrounded by a team of STF and local police in Ahiranpurwa vi...

J-K: Srinagar hospital begins 'plasma therapy' for COVID-19 patients

Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences SKIMS, Soura has conducted the first-ever Convalescent Plasma Therapy CPT for COVID-19 patients to treat the novel coronavirus. Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences SKIMS, Soura in Srinag...

Hong Kong police arrest seven over stabbing of officer on July 1

Hong Kong police said on Friday they have arrested seven people for assisting a suspect in the stabbing of a police officer during a protest against a new national security law on July 1.Authorities arrested five males and two females aged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020