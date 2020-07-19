Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized for minor issue -Fox News

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized for minor issue -Fox NewsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2020 06:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 06:49 IST
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross entered a hospital in upstate New York on Friday after feeling unwell, Fox News reported on Saturday, citing sources.
A spokesman for the department told Fox that Ross, who is 82, had been admitted for "minor, non-coronavirus-related issues," Fox said. The spokesman said that Ross was "doing well and we anticipate his release soon," Fox reported.
- READ MORE ON:
- Wilbur Ross
- Fox
- New York
- COVID-19