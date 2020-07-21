Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students at leading UK university denounce sexual violence in online posts

"This kind of scenario could happen in probably most, if not all, UK universities," said Anna Bull, a lecturer at the University of Portsmouth and a founding member of The 1752 group lobbying against sexual harassment in higher education. "It should not need students and survivors to speak out – and put themselves at risk by speaking out – to bring change." St Andrews said it would always act on formal reports of incidents, and was committed to working with students to promote a culture of responsibility and respect. "A senior member of staff has been appointed to meet with student leaders.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:06 IST
Students at leading UK university denounce sexual violence in online posts
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

More than 20 students have taken to social media to denounce their experiences of rape, sexual assault, and harassment at a prestigious British university, fueling demands for tougher action to combat abuse on campus.

The women anonymously posted their stories of sexual violence, coercion, and harassment while studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, whose alumni include Prince William and his wife Kate. St Andrews pledged action including compulsory classes on consent and sexual assault and a system allowing students to report incidents anonymously to university staff shortly after the launch of the Instagram account.

Campaigners welcomed the response but said university authorities must be held more accountable over their handling of complaints of sexual abuse by students. "This kind of scenario could happen in probably most, if not all, UK universities," said Anna Bull, a lecturer at the University of Portsmouth and a founding member of The 1752 group lobbying against sexual harassment in higher education.

"It should not need students and survivors to speak out – and put themselves at risk by speaking out – to bring change." St Andrews said it would always act on formal reports of incidents, and was committed to working with students to promote a culture of responsibility and respect.

"A senior member of staff has been appointed to meet with student leaders... to discuss issues around culture and social responsibility, learn more about student concerns, and ensure they help inform positive action," a spokesman said. Universities UK, which represents the sector, said a survey last year found universities were taking innovative action to tackle the problem but acknowledged that more work remained.

"Every case of sexual violence is one too many and universities are committed to becoming safer places to live, work, and study," a spokeswoman said. The majority of posts on the "St Andrews Survivors" Instagram page detail alleged assaults or incidents while studying at the university, though some refer to events that happened elsewhere.

Organizers behind the account called for a raft of changes including more options to report incidents anonymously to the university, regular updates summarising the reports received, and awareness guides about sexual assault and rape for students. Bull added that although there is an ombudsman for complaints in England and Wales, the process of going through both universities and the adjudicator takes too long and students have few other options of redress.

The Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education said its good practice framework offers complaints guidance for universities including on timeframes, and it deals with three quarters of referrals within six months of receipt. Almost two thirds (62%) of students and graduates have experienced sexual violence at British universities, found a 2018 survey by campaign group Revolt Sexual Assault and website The Student Room, but only 6% reported it to the university.

More than half of British university students experienced unwanted sexual behaviors including inappropriate touching, catcalling, and unwanted explicit messages found a survey of over 5,000 students by Brook sexual health charity last year. Some two-thirds of universities now offer courses on consent for students, a survey last year by Universities UK found.

But some institutions are bringing in measures only after a serious incident, said Lisa Hallgarten, Brook's head of policy and public affairs. "People need to have confidence that there are clear responses to incidents, that they are used consistently and they can trust those responses in order to make sure that people do report sexual assault," she said.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers top prospect Lux optioned

Top prospect Gavin Lux was optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season opener on Thursday. Lux is ranked as a top-five prospect in baseball by multiple major outlets and was the Baseball America 2019 minor league player of ...

California coronavirus cases top 400,000, soon to over take New York as worst-hit state

California on Tuesday became the second U.S. state after New York to report more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data.The most populous U.S. state has totaled 400,166 COVID-19 cases, putting it on the ver...

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...

Tesla's spent a year terrifying, electrifying Wall Street

Teslas losses were mounting last summer, massive debt payments were looming, and both Wall Street and federal regulators had run out of patience with the erratic behaviour of CEO Elon Musk. One year ago this week, shares plunged 14 after Te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020