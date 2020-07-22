Left Menu
Vehicular movement on Nepal's roads commenced from Wednesday with the Himalayan country lifting its 4-month nationwide lockdown from Tuesday midnight, owning to a decline in the number of coronavirus cases.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:10 IST
Nepal opens after 120 days of lockdown
An early morning shot of a bus plying in Kathmandu. . Image Credit: ANI

Vehicular movement on Nepal's roads commenced from Wednesday with the Himalayan country lifting its 4-month nationwide lockdown from Tuesday midnight, owning to a decline in the number of coronavirus cases. "I am happy with the decision. It would obviously take more time to return to normalcy like before but it would also help us get back to our work," said Januka Dhungana, working at a co-operative financial institution in Kathmandu.

The lockdown was placed in effect since March 24 when Nepal reported its second case of the novel coronavirus. The lifting of lockdown is not applicable for educational institutions, public gatherings, exhibitions and seminars. It also does not extend to places of recreational activities like bars, salons, gyms, health clubs, community sports centres, religious places, libraries, museums and zoos.

Hotels, restaurants, travel, trekking and mountaineering activities will be permitted to resume their services and operations from July 30. Long-distance public transportation services, domestic and international flights, training sessions and preliminary stages of international games, student admissions, academic and other examinations will be allowed from August 17.

With deadlines for the resumption of various services, businesses in Nepal are preparing to return to operations. Nepal reported its first case of COVID-19 in January which also was the first case of South Asia. But by late July, it had ended up recording a total of 17,994 cases along with 40 deaths. (ANI)

