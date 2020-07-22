India extends condolences to Bhutan over death of 4 soldiers in flood rescue operation

India on Wednesday extended its condolences to Bhutan government over four Bhutanese soldiers losing their lives in a flood rescue operation. "Our deepest condolences to the Royal Government of Bhutan on the loss of lives of the four brave Bhutanese soldiers who sacrificed themselves in saving those impacted by the floods in Gelephu. We stand in solidarity with Bhutan at this difficult moment," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.

The incident took place on Tuesday. The four soldiers were the part of a five-member rescue team who tried to cross Maokhola river to rescue people who were stranded near the Thromde water treatment plant, Kuensel reported. Following heavy rainfall, the water level of the Maokhola increased suddenly and changed course flooding the Thromde water treatment plant area.