Left Menu
Development News Edition

India extends condolences to Bhutan over death of 4 soldiers in flood rescue operation

India on Wednesday extended its condolences to Bhutan government over four Bhutanese soldiers losing their lives in a flood rescue operation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:13 IST
India extends condolences to Bhutan over death of 4 soldiers in flood rescue operation
India and Bhutan flags. Image Credit: ANI

India on Wednesday extended its condolences to Bhutan government over four Bhutanese soldiers losing their lives in a flood rescue operation. "Our deepest condolences to the Royal Government of Bhutan on the loss of lives of the four brave Bhutanese soldiers who sacrificed themselves in saving those impacted by the floods in Gelephu. We stand in solidarity with Bhutan at this difficult moment," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.

The incident took place on Tuesday. The four soldiers were the part of a five-member rescue team who tried to cross Maokhola river to rescue people who were stranded near the Thromde water treatment plant, Kuensel reported. Following heavy rainfall, the water level of the Maokhola increased suddenly and changed course flooding the Thromde water treatment plant area.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Wikileaks lawyer Garzon to represent Maduro associate in US extradition case

Former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzons law firm said on Tuesday it will represent a detained Venezuelan businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro whom the United States is seeking to extradite from Cape Verde on corruption charges.Alex S...

L&T Q1 net profit falls 68 pc to Rs 537 cr amid COVID-19

Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday posted 68.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 536.88 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to COVID-19 and resultant lockdowns. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 1,6...

Wikileaks lawyer Garzon to represent Maduro associate in US extradition case

Former Spanish judge Baltazar Garzons law firm said on Tuesday it will represent a detained Venezuelan businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro whom the United States is seeking to extradite from Cape Verde on corruption charges. Alex ...

Centre using ED, CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan: State Transport Minister

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of using Enforcement Directorate ED and Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to target Congress government in Rajasthan. Khachariyawas said a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020