Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nicaragua latest country to sign International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement

Inclusion of UN member countries to the alliance will put solar energy in global agenda, the ambassador said, adding that the expanding membership will lead to the initiative benefitting the world at large. Castillo recalled Nicaragua’s participation in events on renewable energy organised by India and appreciated the nature of the ISA which "treated all countries equally.” The International Solar Alliance was jointly launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former French President Francois Hollande at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in November 2015.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:14 IST
Nicaragua latest country to sign International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement
The power purchase agreement is valid for 25 years Image Credit: ANI

Nicaragua has become the latest country to join the International c Alliance Framework Agreement, an initiative led by India to promote sustainable energy. Nicaragua's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Jaime Hermida Castillo signed the agreement at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations here on Wednesday. The Central American country is the 87th country to sign the agreement.

"Nicaragua recognizes the ISA as a key initiative for promoting sustainable energy," the Indian Mission said in a statement. The ISA is an alliance of 121 countries, most of them being sunshine countries which lie either completely or partly between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

Welcoming Nicaragua, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said last year the ISA amended its Framework Agreement to enable membership for all member countries of the United Nations. Inclusion of UN member countries to the alliance will put solar energy on the global agenda, the ambassador said, adding that the expanding membership will lead to the initiative benefitting the world at large.

Castillo recalled Nicaragua's participation in events on renewable energy organized by India and appreciated the nature of the ISA which "treated all countries equally." The International Solar Alliance was jointly launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former French President Francois Hollande at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in November 2015. It is a major global initiative for the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, envisioning the rapid deployment of solar energy units.

The ISA Framework Agreement was opened for signature during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Morocco in November 2016 and the ISA became a treaty-based intergovernmental body in December 2017. The Founding Conference of the ISA -- jointly hosted by Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in New Delhi in March 2018 -- was attended by leaders of 48 countries, including 25 heads of state and government.

The ISA's first assembly was held in New Delhi in October 2018 and was inaugurated by Modi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine; now peace is being established in entire N-E region:PM.

Northeast has potential to become Indias growth engine now peace is being established in entire N-E regionPM....

Michael Kasprowicz quits Cricket Australia Board

Cricket Australia CA Chairman Earl Eddings has confirmed the resignation of Non-Executive Director, Michael Kasprowicz with immediate effect.One of the longest-serving directors on the CA board, Kasprowicz made the call just weeks after for...

Rossari Biotech makes stellar stock market debut; lists with premium of 58 pc

Shares of specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech made a stellar debut at the bourses on Thursday and jumped nearly 58 per cent against its issue price of Rs 425 per share. The stock listed at Rs 670, registering a gain of 57...

Study explains how neurons reshape inside body fat to boost its calorie-burning capacity

Many previous research papers have suggested that one can lose fat by eating less or moving more. However, despite studying it for decades, the biology underlying this equation remains mysterious. What really ignites the breakdown of stored...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020