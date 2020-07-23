Nicaragua latest country to sign International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement

Nicaragua has become the latest country to join the International c Alliance Framework Agreement, an initiative led by India to promote sustainable energy. Nicaragua's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Jaime Hermida Castillo signed the agreement at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations here on Wednesday. The Central American country is the 87th country to sign the agreement.

"Nicaragua recognizes the ISA as a key initiative for promoting sustainable energy," the Indian Mission said in a statement. The ISA is an alliance of 121 countries, most of them being sunshine countries which lie either completely or partly between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

Welcoming Nicaragua, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said last year the ISA amended its Framework Agreement to enable membership for all member countries of the United Nations. Inclusion of UN member countries to the alliance will put solar energy on the global agenda, the ambassador said, adding that the expanding membership will lead to the initiative benefitting the world at large.

Castillo recalled Nicaragua's participation in events on renewable energy organized by India and appreciated the nature of the ISA which "treated all countries equally." The International Solar Alliance was jointly launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former French President Francois Hollande at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in November 2015. It is a major global initiative for the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, envisioning the rapid deployment of solar energy units.

The ISA Framework Agreement was opened for signature during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Morocco in November 2016 and the ISA became a treaty-based intergovernmental body in December 2017. The Founding Conference of the ISA -- jointly hosted by Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in New Delhi in March 2018 -- was attended by leaders of 48 countries, including 25 heads of state and government.

The ISA's first assembly was held in New Delhi in October 2018 and was inaugurated by Modi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.